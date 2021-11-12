Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Arizona Attorney General and Review of Audits

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President addresses the Arizona Attorney Generals need to push the audits in the state.

The former President says that the people of Arizona are eagerly waiting the Attorney Generals findings and review of the election fraud report.

You can read the full statement below:

The great Patriots of Arizona are anxiously awaiting the Attorney General’s review of the large-scale Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election. The findings of the Forensic Audit Report were clear and conclusive. The results from the Congressional Election Integrity hearing that just took place in Washington, D.C., upon cross examination, were devastating to the other side. The Arizona Legislature (and other States!) should, at a minimum, decertify the Election. The American people deserve an answer, now!

