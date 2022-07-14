Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on 9.1% Inflation in Biden’s Dumpster Fire Economy

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President addresses the horrific just announced 9.1% inflation in America under the disastrous Biden presidency.

Read the full statement below:

Inflation just hit ANOTHER 40-year high of 9.1%, which is terrible for our Country. Fuel prices up 60%, Airfare up 34%, Eggs up 33%—how can people survive this? How can businesses survive this? Our Country is so weak right now because the Radical Left Democrats have no clue what they are doing. All they want to do is “get Trump,” and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it. America will not allow this to go on for much longer. Don’t vote for the Radical Left Democrats, vote for America First Republicans—Save America!

