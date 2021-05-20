Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on 35 Wayward Republican Congressional Members (RINOS)

The following is a statement from Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States. Yesterday as you know, 35 RINO’s (Republican in Name Only) voted with Democrats to hold yet another wasteful expense of tax payer money wanting a commission for what occurred on January 6.

As you all know by now, there is only one person who was murdered on January 6, and that’s 34-year-old Ashli Babbit, a 14-year Air Force veteran and Trump Supporter who was shot in the face by a Capitol Police officer who’s still been unnamed by the corrupt mainstream media.

These cowards in office must be primaries, and President Trump is calling them out.

The following is his latest statement on May 20, 2021.

5 8 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...