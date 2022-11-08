Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on 330 Endorsed Candidates in This Election Cycle

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP’S UNPRECEDENTED SUCCESS IN 2022

President Donald J. Trump has endorsed over 330 candidates this election cycle. President Trump hosted 30 rallies across 17 states over the past 18 months.

President Trump hosted over 50 in-person fundraisers in support of candidates up for re-election.

President Trump delivered remarks on over 60 TeleRallies and automated calls in support of Republicans.

President Trump raised nearly $350 million this election cycle for Republican candidates and Party Committees.

Make America Great Again Inc., the main Super PAC for President Donald J. Trump, has spent $16.4 million in 5 weeks in support of U.S. Senate, Gubernational, and Attorney General races across the country.

$4 million opposing Mark Kelly and supporting Blake Masters in Arizona

$3.6 million opposing Raphael Warnock in Georgia

$3.4 million opposing John Fetterman in Pennsylvania

$2.4 million opposing Tim Ryan in Ohio

$2.1 million opposing Catherine Cortez Masto and supporting Adam Laxalt in Nevada

$1.0 million opposing Gretchen Whitmer and Dana Nessel in Michigan

SENATE

Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate were 21-0 in primary elections during the 2022 election cycle

When President Trump endorsed J.D. Vance on April 15, 2022, he was polling in 5th place for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. His endorsement led to a resounding 8% margin of primary victory by Vance among a 7-candidate field. In the general election, Vance was outspent by $35 million.

President Trump endorsed Blake Masters on June 2, 2022, when Masters was polling in 3rd place for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. His endorsement led to a tremendous 12% margin of primary victory by Masters among a 5-candidate field. In the general election, Masters was outspent by nearly $70 million.

President Trump endorsed Dr. Oz on April 9, 2022, when Oz was trailing his opponent by 7%. Through President Trump’s endorsement and relentless support, Oz won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. In the general election, Oz was outspent by over $16 million.

President Trump’s early endorsements of Herschel Walker, Ted Budd, and Adam Laxalt led to enormous margins of victory in their Republican primaries.

Walker won with a 55% margin of victory among a 6-candidate field.

Budd won by a 34% margin of victory among a 14-candidate field.

Laxalt won with a 22% margin of victory among an 8-candidate field.Walker, Budd, and Laxalt were collectively outspent by over $145 million.2 of the 3 Republican U.S. Senators up for re-election this year, who voted to impeach President Trump, retired, instead of facing voters in a Republican primary.An additional Senator who voted to impeach — who was not up for re-election this year — resigned.

HOUSE

President Trump’s early endorsements of U.S. House candidates strategically enabled key Republican recruits to win their nominations without runoffs or, in some cases, any opposition.

President Trump endorsed Derrick Van Orden (Wisconsin-03) in August 2021. One year later, on August 9, 2022, Van Orden won the Republican nomination without opposition.

President Trump endorsed Monica De La Cruz (Texas-15) and Wesley Hunt (Texas- 38) in February 2022. Three weeks later, De La Cruz and Hunt won the Republican nomination without a runoff, despite running in crowded primary fields of 9 and 10 candidates, respectively.

8 of the 10 Republican U.S. Representatives who voted to impeach President Trump either retired or were defeated for re-election.

One Republican who remains survived through the diffusion of votes against him, spread across 6 other candidates. 34% of Republican votes were cast for the Representative who voted to impeach — 66% of Republican votes were cast against him.

GOVERNORS

President Trump endorsed Kari Lake on September 28, 2021. Throughout the Republican primary, Kari was outspent by her Republican opponents by a 5:1 margin. Despite the spending disadvantage, Lake won the Republican nomination by over 4%.

President Trump’s endorsements of Governor Kevin Stitt (Oklahoma) and Derek Schmidt (Kansas) resulted in overwhelming primary victories.

Trump-Endorsed U.S. Senate Candidates:

Katie Britt [AL]

Kelly Tshibaka [AK]

Blake Masters [AZ]

John Boozman [AR]

Leora Levy [CT]

Marco Rubio [FL]

Herschel Walker [GA]

Mike Crapo [ID]

Chuck Grassley [IA]

• Jerry Moran [KS]

• Rand Paul [KY]

• John Kennedy [LA] • Eric Schmitt [MO] • Adam Laxalt [NV] • Don Bolduc [NH]

• Ted Budd [NC]

• John Hoeven [ND] • J.D. Vance [OH]

• James Lankford [OK]

• Markwayne Mullin [OK] • Mehmet Oz [PA]

• Tim Scott [SC]

• Mike Lee [UT]

• Gerald Malloy [VT]

• Ron Johnson [WI]

• Doug Mastriano [PA] • Henry McMaster [SC] • Kristi Noem [SD]

• Bill Lee [TN]

• Greg Abbott [TX] • Tim Michels [WI]

Trump-Endorsed Gubernatorial Candidates:

Mike Dunleavy [AK]

Kari Lake [AZ]

Sarah Sanders [AR]

Darren Bailey [IL]

Kim Reynolds [IA]

Derek Schmidt [KS]

Daniel Cameron [KY]

Dan Cox [MD]

• Geoff Diehl [MA]

• Tudor Dixon [MI]

• Scott Jensen [MN]

• Joe Lombardo [NV]

• Mark Ronchetti [NM] • Lee Zeldin [NY]

• Mike DeWine [OH] • Kevin Stitt [OK]

30 Save America rallies:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona (3x), Florida (2x), Georgia (2x), Illinois, Iowa (2x), Michigan (2x), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina (2x), Ohio (4x), Pennsylvania (3x), South Carolina, Texas (2x), Wisconsin, Wyoming

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...