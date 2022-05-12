Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on 2000 Mules

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses how to watch Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘2000 Mules’ documentary.

You can read the following statement below:

“2000 Mules” is now available for digital download. Every American must see this movie. It’s the most important political documentary ever made, because it reveals with irrefutable proof what really happened in the 2020 Election. The film is now on two great platforms where the Radical Left cannot censor it or take it down. Watch at SalemNow.comor 2000Mules.locals.com.

