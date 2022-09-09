Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America HAMMERING ‘The Old Crow’ Mitch McConnell

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President of the United States hammers Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on caving to the Democrats and the debt ceiling.

Read the full statement below:

Mitch McConnell just folded on the Debt Ceiling, a total victory for the Democrats—didn’t use it to kill the $5 Trillion Dollar (real number!) Build Back Worse Bill that will essentially change the fabric of our Country forever. The Old Crow’s two-month extension, and the break up of the Bill into two parts, gave the Democrats everything they needed.

The Dems would have folded completely if Mitch properly played his hand, and if not, the Debt Ceiling scenario would be far less destructive than the Bill that will get passed. He has all the cards to win, but not the “guts” to play them. Instead, he gives our Country away, just like he did with the two Senate seats in Georgia, and the Presidency itself. The Old Crow is a disaster!

