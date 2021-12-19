News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Hammering MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe and Mika’

Matt Couch December 18, 2021 No Comments

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is hammering the hosts of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika.

You can read the full statement below:

Not even believable how bad the morning television ratings are for Psycho Joe Scarborough and his lovely wife, Mika. MSDNC is doing badly, but “Morning Joe” is in particular peril! How much longer can a show like that survive—are the advertisers not watching? The only good news is that CNN, believe it or not, is doing even worse! 

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments