Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America HAMMERING Mitch McConnell

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President takes aim at Mitch McConnell who is now trying to take credit for him not being at Joe Biden’s inauguration. Trump says he was NEVER going to begin with, and that was his choice, and his alone.

You can read the full statement below.

From Election Day, November 3rd, the day I realized that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged, I would never have agreed to go to Joe Biden’s Inauguration. This decision was mine, and mine alone. The old broken-down Crow, Mitch McConnell, had nothing to do with it. According to third-rate reporter Jonathan Karl of ABC Fake News, McConnell unsuccessfully tried getting a letter signed by others for me not to go. This was nothing I ever heard of and actually, if he ever did get it signed, I probably would have held my nose and gone. The Election was rigged, the facts are clear, and Mitch McConnell did nothing. He was probably too busy working on deals with China for his wife and family!

