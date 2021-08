The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and blames weak leadership for losing Arizona, Georgia, and for ignoring election fraud.

Read the full statement below.

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with President Trump?

3.5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...