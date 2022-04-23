Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America HAMMERING Kemp and Raffensperger on Marjorie Taylor Greene Witch Hunt

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is unloading on RINO Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and RINO Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump is unloading on Kemp and Raffensperger for leading the charge against incumbent Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who’s going through pure hell as they know they can’t beat her in an election, so they’re trying to make it to where she can’t run for re-election. This is what tyrants and dictators do.

The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left Democrats, have allowed a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is now going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia, including the fact that they will still allow easily corruptible Ballot Boxes for all to cheat with, and have not been able to get a little thing called “Signature Verification” approved. Unlike other Republicans, this Governor does everything possible to hurt the voting process in Georgia, including his approval of a disastrous Consent Decree, and not calling a Special Session that was requested by Georgia’s Republicans Senators. He absolutely refused. Both of those failures were a disaster for the Republican Party, and for our Country. Even the “True the Vote” people, great patriots, who will soon announce massive Ballot Harvesting in Georgia and other States, said Kemp was the worst of all Governors to deal with—he didn’t want to do anything to help with finding this massive Ballot Harvesting fraud. Brian Kemp should be voted out of office—vote for David Perdue. REMEMBER, Brian Kemp will never be able to win the General Election against Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams because a large number of Republicans just will not vote for him.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...