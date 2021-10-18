Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Hammering Jan 6 ‘Unselect’ Committee

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers the January 6th Unselect Committee for using their power to attack hard working Americans.

You can read the following statement below:

The January 6th Unselect Committee composed of Radical Left Democrats and a few horrible RINO Republicans is looking to hold people in criminal contempt for things relative to the Protest, when in fact they should hold themselves in criminal contempt for cheating in the Election, making up the Fake Russia, Russia, Russia, and Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine Scams, the Afghanistan debacle, the Southern Border Crisis, the crashing economy, and record-setting inflation. They are using prosecutors and prosecutions to destroy more than half of this Country and the people are not going to stand for it!

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with President Trump.

