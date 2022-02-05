Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America HAMMERING Former VP Mike Pence on His Jan 6 Comments

The former President of the United States late on Friday issued a statement in regards to the former Vice Presidents remarks regarding January 6.

Pence on Friday went on the offensive and went further than he ever has before publicly and directly criticizing former President Donald J. Trump, rebuking hm as “Wrong” in his criticism of Pence’s actions on Jan. 6.

The comments from Pence came after Trump earlier this week repeated the claim that Pence had the power to hand the election to Trump in his role counting the electoral votes from the November election before Congress.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!” Trump said about Pence in a statement.

Below are Pence’s remarks about January 6:

“There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress that I possessed unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that former President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election,'” Pence said in a speech Friday to a local chapter of the Federalist Society in Florida.

“President Trump is wrong. … I had no right to overturn the election,” he said. “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

“Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024,” Pence continued.

He earlier told the audience of conservative lawyers, “As Constitutional conservatives, the American people must know that we will always keep our oath to the Constitution, even when it would be politically expedient to do otherwise; theymust know, as the Bible says, that we will ‘keep our oath even when it hurts.'”

“Men and women, if we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections, we will lose our country,” Pence said.

Trump made the following statement about Pence late Friday evening.

Trump reacted to Pence’s speech later in the evening in a statement, saying in part, “Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible. Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist.”

