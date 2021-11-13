News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Hammering Chris Christie

Matt Couch November 13, 2021 1 Comment

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President hammers former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his 9% approval rating.

You can read the full statement below.

Chris Christie, who just made a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud. Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating—a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!

Do you agree with President Trump.

5 7 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
TxTrailblazer
TxTrailblazer
4 hours ago

Chris Christie is a useless tag-a-long. He needs to buy a hot dog stand and move along!

0
Reply