Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Hammering Chris Christie

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President hammers former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his 9% approval rating.

You can read the full statement below.

Chris Christie, who just made a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud. Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating—a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!

Do you agree with President Trump.

5 7 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...