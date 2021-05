Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America in regards to Facebook, Twitter, and Google’s censorship of him.

The 45th President remains suspended on social media while the leaders of Iran, Russia, and China all still have social media platforms. Disgusting right?

Read the full statement below:

What are your thoughts America?

