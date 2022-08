The following is a statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America endorsing Tudor Dixon for Michigan Governor.

You can read the full statement below:

Support The DC Patriot below with the following links:

www.FAITHNFREEDOMS.com

www.PREPAREWITHMATT.com

www.PATREON.COM/MATTCOUCH

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...