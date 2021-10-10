Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Steve Bono for Mayor

Endorsement of Steve Bovo

I’m pleased to endorse Esteban “Steve” Bovo for Mayor of Hialeah. Steve has always fought for conservative principles. He understands the importance of fiscal discipline and the need to eliminate burdensome regulations that choke the economy.

Hialeah is a shining example of America’s entrepreneurial spirit. Bovo gets that small businesses, not government, are the job creators. He will fight to get government out of the way.

Steve Bovo has tackled the status quo by leading the charge to reform pensions in Miami-Dade County and successfully passed term limits on the County Commission. That’s why I know he will hold the line on raising taxes and demand accountability from Hialeah City Hall.

I also have no doubt that Steve will stand-up to the far-left agenda that looks to change America. Steve, like so many families in Hialeah, knows how socialism destroys a country from within with policies that give government way too much power over our lives.

When it comes to supporting our brave First Responders, Bovo has been front and center. That’s why the Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police and Hialeah Firefighters are all backing him.

The great people of Hialeah understand the importance of electing good candidates to local government that will stop the social experiments of the extremists and their reckless tax and spend agenda that’s crippling communities and killing jobs.

As Mayor, Bovo will fight for the values that are now under attack by the Radical Left. That’s why I’m asking the amazing people of Hialeah to join me in this fight by supporting Esteban “Steve” Bovo for Mayor of Hialeah. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...