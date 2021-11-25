Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale for Re-Election

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman Matt Rosendale of Montana for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Congressman Matt Rosendale is an America First Patriot who loves our Country and the beautiful State of Montana. He won big in 2020, after my Endorsement, and he will do it again in 2022 with this even stronger Endorsement. Matt has strongly defended the Second Amendment, fought for Election Integrity, believes in strong Borders, Law Enforcement, a strong Military, and supports our great Veterans. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

