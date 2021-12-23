Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Mike Hoadley for Michigan State Rep

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President has endorsed Mike Hoadley for Michigan State Representative.

You can read the full statement below:

Whenever I go to Michigan, I get the biggest crowds and meet some of the best people. Mike Hoadley is a mayor, father, husband, and an Army Veteran. Leaders like Mike are stepping forward because they saw the greatest crime in American History—the theft of the 2020 Presidential Election—and are going to stop the steal and stop Election Fraud. I wholeheartedly Endorse Mike Hoadley for Michigan State Representative.

