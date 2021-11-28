Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Mick Bricker

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Mick Bricker of Michigan for State Representative.

You can read the full statement below.

West Michigan has produced some very lackluster Republican Leaders. There are great people there who want to win, but the leaders they’ve had are horrible. Mick Bricker is a winner—he’s been successful in business and has raised a beautiful family. Mick is the kind of high integrity America First Republican that everyone thinks they’re voting for, but instead they end up with Mitch McConnell types. Mick is the real deal, he’s a champion on Election Integrity, he knows there was systemic voter fraud in the 2020 Election, and he can’t wait to expose the fraud so that the criminals involved can be exposed and we can fix our Elections so that this never happens again. He won’t let anyone influence him and he knows what’s right. I completely Endorse Mick Bricker for Michigan State Representative!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...