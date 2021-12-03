Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Max Miller for Congress in Ohio

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
In the following statement, the 45th President is encoring Max Miller for Congress in Ohio’s 13th district.
You can read the full statement below.
Saving America starts with saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers. My great Trump-endorsed candidate in Ohio, Max Miller, is doing both. After I endorsed Max, his RINO opponent, Anthony Gonzalez, was forced into early retirement. A big win for the GOP! Now, with Ohio’s new Congressional lines, Max will be running in the 13th District where he will help lead the path back to a strong GOP majority. Max will be a powerful voice for America First and will fight to rein in the Communist Democrats’ radical agenda. Max has my Complete and Total Endorsement!
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on
the accompanying site…….. Click Here
Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 800$+ daily… You can earn from16000$-32000$ a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good eaning opportunity
This Website OPEN HERE…….>>> WorkJoin1