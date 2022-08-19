Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Juan Carlos “JC’ Bermudez for County Commissioner in Florida D12

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

Endorsement of Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez

Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez is a tremendous advocate for the incredible people of Miami-Dade County! As founding Mayor of the City of Doral, “JC” has fought hard to Grow the Economy, Stop Inflation, and Restore the Great American Dream.

Now “JC” is running for County Commissioner in District 12 against a person who has used my name and likeness in her campaign without my permission. I don’t know her, but I do know “JC”. He is a true leader who will work tirelessly to Champion Small Businesses, End Wasteful Spending, Protect your Second Amendment, and Support our Police.

Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Commissioner of District 12. He will never let you down!

