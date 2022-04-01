Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing John James for Congress in Michigan

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President of the United States is endorsing Michigan business man John James for Congress in district 10.

You can read the full statement below.

John James is a fantastic candidate running for Congress in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. John was a brave combat pilot, flying the very impressive Apache Helicopter in Operation Iraqi Freedom. John isn’t just tough, but he is also very smart—he received his Master’s Degree in Supply Chain Management from Penn State and his MBA from the University of Michigan. He is a job creator and a problem solver who knows how to deliver for Michigan. What’s more important during a supply chain crisis than a supply chain expert? John James is going to be a great Republican member of Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

