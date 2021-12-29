Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Jacky Eubanks for Michigan State Rep

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Jacky Eubanks for Michigan State Representative.

You can read the full statement below.

Every RINO runs as a supposed Conservative. Mitch McConnell says that he’s a Conservative, but he isn’t. Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield said they were Conservatives, but they are cowards who let Election Fraud happen in Michigan. The Michigan House has the subpoena returns stored with their so-called lawyers at Warner Norcross, but they won’t let anyone see them, including legislators. What are they hiding? A thousand affidavits showed voter fraud throughout Michigan, and where were our Legislators? They did nothing!

Jacky Eubanks has taken it upon herself to go out and document voter fraud. This courageous young woman went door-to-door in Macomb County and Detroit asking voters if they really voted, and she is finding further proof of the rampant Election Fraud in 2020. The media could have done this work, but wouldn’t. The Republicans in the Michigan Legislature could have done this work, but they are weak Republicans, so they did nothing. But Jacky Eubanks has been out there, working hard, on her own. I wholeheartedly Endorse Jacky Eubanks for Michigan State Representative. She is an America First Patriot, and I have no doubt that she will have a great future in the Republican Party!

