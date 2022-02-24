Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Governor Kristi Noem for Re-Election in South Dakota

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Kristi Noem has done a great job as Governor of South Dakota. She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID. She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets—and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

