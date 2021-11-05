Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Dawn Buckingham for Texas Land Commissioner

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President gives his full endorsement to Dawn Buckingham to be the Land Commissioner for the Great State of Texas.

You can read the full statement below.

Endorsement of Dawn Buckingham

A Senator and Doctor, Dawn Buckingham was one of my very first supporters in the Great State of Texas. She has served in the Senate for eight years, is highly respected, and is someone who can always be counted on to do the right thing for her State. She is running for the position of Land Commissioner in order to protect the great legacy of Texas including defending the Alamo which, like all other amazing institutions, is under siege. She is strong on Borders, our Second Amendment, Law Enforcement, loves our Military and our Vets. Dawn has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...