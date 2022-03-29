Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing David Perdue for Georgia Governor

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Thank you all for being here to support a true America First warrior and the next governor of the great state of Georgia, David Perdue.

David is a fearless and outstanding conservative leader, and he is the ONLY candidate who can beat Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams this November.

As a United States Senator, David stood up to the Radical Left—and he was always a champion for strong, secure borders. As governor, David will restore integrity to our elections, he will eliminate the Georgia Income Tax, and he will put PARENTS back in charge of Georgia schools. David truly loves his state and his country, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement.

David is running against Brian Kemp, a horrendous RINO who has betrayed the people of Georgia, and betrayed Republican voters. As governor, Brian Kemp has repeatedly surrendered to Stacey Abrams and the Radical Left:

· Kemp allowed himself to be bullied into a disastrous consent decree that effectively abolished signature verification and allowed massive voter fraud to occur throughout the state of Georgia.

· True the Vote released bombshell evidence revealing a gigantic illegal ballot harvesting scheme—involving more than 2,000 ballot traffickers—that took place on Kemp’s watch, and he does not even care.

· Under Kemp, Georgia officials took $45 million dollars from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to fund election-related activities—over 90 percent of which was given to blue areas of the state to bolster Democrat turnout.

· He allowed a left-wing organization to mail out 2.2 million absentee ballot applications and place unsecured drop boxes throughout the state.

A vote for RINO Brian Kemp in this primary is a vote for Governor Stacey Abrams. A vote for David Perdue is a vote to save Georgia from the Radical Left!

Together, we will FIRE Brian Kemp, we will RESTORE Election Integrity in Georgia, and we will Make America Great Again!

