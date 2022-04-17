Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for Re-election

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President has endorsed Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for reelection.

You can read the full statement below.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a warrior in Congress. She doesn’t back down, she doesn’t give up, and she has ALWAYS been with “Trump.” Marjorie has worked very hard to secure the Border, stop the Radical Left, and ensure the truth is known about the RIGGED and STOLEN 2020 Presidential Election. She loves our Country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement. Marjorie is running for re-election to Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

