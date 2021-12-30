Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for re-election.

You can read the following statement below:

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!

