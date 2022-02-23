Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for Re-Election

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the Chairwoman of the House GOP, is doing an amazing job for New York! Elise is one of our America First movement’s greatest ‘warriors.’ She destroyed Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Corrupt Cuomo, and Wacky Liz Cheney. Now, she’ll represent many more counties—all BIG Trump country—including Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Oneida, Oswego, and Otsego in the new NY21 district.

Elise will continue to fiercely defend our movement and expose the Radical Left’s lies. She is very strong on Election Integrity, our Second Amendment, Veterans, Farmers, Military and New York Law Enforcement. Elise has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

