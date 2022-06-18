Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congressman Tracey Mann

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

Congressman Tracey Mann is a phenomenal Representative of the people of Kansas’ “Big First” Congressional District.

Tracey strongly advocates for our Great Farmers and American Agriculture, Supports our Brave Military and Veterans, Promotes our Energy, Protects Life, and Defends our Second Amendment.

An America First Patriot, Tracey has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

