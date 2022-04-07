News Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congressman Jim Jordan for Re-election Matt Couch April 7, 2022 No Comments Tweet The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America. In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan for re-election. You can read the full statement below. 5 1 vote Article Rating Matt Couch See author's posts Tweet Share this:TwitterFacebookPrintLike this:Like Loading... You Might Like