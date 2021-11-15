Statement by Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congressman Gus Bilirakis

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President has offered his endorsement for Florida Congressman Gus Bilirakis.

You can read the full statement and endorsement below.

Congressman Gus Bilirakis has been a tremendously effective lawmaker for the wonderful State of Florida. He is an incredible advocate for Energy Independence, Healthcare, and the American Worker. He will always Protect and Defend our Second Amendment. Gus fights so hard for our brave Military and Veterans, and is very Strong on Border Security. Gus Bilirakis has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...