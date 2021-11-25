Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia for Re-Election

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is giving his full endorsement to Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Representative Alex Mooney has done an outstanding job as Congressman in West Virginia. In fact, he recently opposed the horrendous Biden Administration’s “Non-Infrastructure” plan, and he opposed the January 6th Committee, also known as the Unselect Committee of partisan hacks and degenerates. Alex has been strong on Crime, Borders, our great Military, and a champion for our Veterans. He will always protect our Second Amendment, and of particular importance is the fact that Alex fights for energy and beautiful clean coal—and he will never stop. Congressman Alex Mooney has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

