Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President endorses the President of Brazil for re-election, and discusses their friendship and policies they agree on together.

Read the full statement below.

Endorsement of President Jair Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the past few years. He fights hard for, and loves, the people of Brazil—Just like I do for the people of the United States. Brazil is lucky to have a man such as Jair Bolsonaro working for them. He is a great President and will never let the people of his great country down!

