Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Ashley Moody for Attorney General in Florida

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Ashley Moody for Attorney General in Florida.

You can read the full statement below.

Ashley Moody has been a terrific Attorney General for the Great State of Florida. Since being elected in 2018, Ashley has supported Florida’s men and women in Law Enforcement, and made public safety her top priority. She is a proud defender of the Second Amendment, protects our great Vets and truly knows and understands the importance of Law and Order.

A former United States Attorney, Ashley successfully prosecuted drug, firearm, and fraud offenses and, elected at age 31, was the youngest judge in Florida. As President, I appointed Ashley to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and she has been a crusader fighting opioid abuse and human trafficking ever since. Ashley Moody will never let you down, and I give her my Complete and Total Endorsement!

