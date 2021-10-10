Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford for Reelection

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States endorsing Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford for reelection.

Endorsement of Congressman Rick Crawford

Rick Crawford has done a fantastic job as Congressman in Arkansas’ First District. He represents the State and our Nation at the highest level. Rick is strong on Agriculture, Immigration, China, and he fights hard to lower your Taxes, Health Care Costs, and to protect our Second Amendment. Rick Crawford, who is highly respected in Washington D.C., will never let you down. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Crawford has been a strong supporter of President Trump, and has stood against the lockdowns, mandates, and fought hard for Arkansans and Americans.

