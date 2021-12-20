Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Angela Rigas in Michigan

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Angela Rigas for Michigan State Representative.

You can read the full statement below:

I love people who love America and who know we have to fight the Deep State to take America back. We need great leaders to rise up and continue that fight for our values. Angela Rigas is a committed fighter! She is a champion for America First and for documenting the 2020 Voter Fraud, and an amazing American. She embodies the spirit that made America great, and it is no surprise to me that she’s related to Revolutionary War Heroes. Mom of four boys, Angela stood toe to toe in court against Michigan’s disgraced shutdown Governor Gretchen Whitmer and crazed Attorney General Dana Nessel. She’s not afraid to fight, and not afraid to lead. That’s exactly what Michigan needs right now. I wholeheartedly Endorse Angela Rigas for Michigan State Representative!

