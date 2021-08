The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President congratulates the Missouri Governor Mike Parson for having the courage to pardon Mr. and Mrs. Mark McCloskey. The McCloskey’s were the St. Louis couple who were protecting their property in St. Louis, Missouri from Black Lives Matter trespassers who busted down a gate and walked into their private community.

You can read the full statement below.

