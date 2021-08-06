Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Congratulating Mike Carey on his Win in Ohio

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump congratulating Mike Carey on his win in Ohio.

Mike Carey, who is a coal industry lobbyist and endorsed by the 45th President Donald J. Trump won the Republican primary in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

“Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party,” Carey said in his victory statement. “I could not be more grateful for his support, and I am proud to deliver this win to advance his America First agenda.”

Carey will face Democrat State Rep Allison Russo in the national election in 2022 for the seat.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

