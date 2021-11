The following is a statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America.

In the following statement the 45th President is challenging all members of the January 6 unselect committee and the media to a debate on the election fraud of 2020 and the “Big Lie.”

“If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television.”

You can read the full statement from President Trump below.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...