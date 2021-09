The following is a Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America.

In the following statement, the 45th President of the United States says that America will soon be considered a Third World Nation under the leadership of Joe Biden.

He also brings up the situation at the southern border as tens of thousands of illegals are pouring across at an out of control rate.

Read the full statement below:

