Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announcing Rally in North Carolina on April 9th

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Selma, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT.

Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks in support of Ted Budd, Candidate for U.S. Senate, and other endorsed candidates. 

Venue:

The Farm at 95

215 Batten Road

Selma, NC 27576

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

