Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announcing New Hampshire Leadership Team

Mar-a-Lago, FL — Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the initial members of his New Hampshire Leadership Team. This groundswell of support includes over 50 members of the legislature, a full 25% of Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

Polling continues to show President Trump’s dominant lead in the Granite State, with voters overwhelmingly longing for America’s booming economy, secure border, and energy independence during the Trump Administration.

President Trump secured decisive victories in the 2016 and 2020 New Hampshire Republican primaries and once again is positioned to crush any competition in the First-in-the-Nation primary.

New Hampshire Leadership Team:

The Honorable Bruce Breton

The Honorable Lou Gargiulo

Representative Kimberly Abare, Hillsborough District 1

Representative Louise Andrus, Merrimack District 5

Representative Glenn Bailey, Strafford District 2

Representative Harry Bean, Belknap District 6

Representative Jacob Brouillard, Rockingham District 1

Representative Claudine Burnham, Strafford District 2

Representative Tim Cahill, Rockingham District 4

Representative Jose Cambrils, Merrimack District 4

Representative Brian Cole, Hillsborough District 26

Representative Debra DeSimone, Rockingham District 18

Representative Ron Dunn, Rockingham District 16

Representative Tracy Emerick, Rockingham District 29

Representative Keith Erf, Hillsborough District 28

Representative Larry Gagne, Hillsborough District 16

Representative Ted Gorski, Hillsborough District 2

Representative Gerald Griffin, Hillsborough District 42

Representative Tina Harley, Rockingham District 30

Representative Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Belknap District 3

Representative Gregory Hill, Merrimack District 2

Representative Thomas Kaczynski, Strafford District 5

Representative Diane Kelley, Hillsborough District 32

Representative Stephen Kennedy, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Aboul Khan, Rockingham District 30

Representative John Leavitt, Merrimack District 10

Representative Nikki McCarter, Belknap District 8

Representative Valerie McDonnell, Rockingham District 25

Representative Charles Melvin, Rockingham District 20

Representative Dane Nagel, Belknap District 6

Representative Kristine Perez, Rockingham District 16

Representative Joseph Pitre, Strafford District 1

Representative Tom Ploszaj, Belknap District 1

Representative John Potucek, Rockingham District 13

Representative Kevin Pratt, Rockingham District 4

Representative Arlene Quaratiello, Rockingham District 18

Representative Andrew Renzullo, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Jennifer Rhodes, Cheshire District 17

Representative Terry Roy, Rockingham District 31

Representative John Sellers, Grafton District 18

Representative Vanessa Sheehan, Hillsborough District 43

Representative Lisa Smart, Belknap District 2

Representative James Spillane, Rockingham District 2

Representative Jonathan Stone, Sullivan District 8

Representative James Summers, Rockingham District 20

Representative Jeffrey Tenczar, Hillsborough District 1

Representative Paul Terry, Belknap District 7

Representative Dick Thackston, Cheshire District 12

Representative Jordan Ulery, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Lilli Walsh, Rockingham District 15

Representative Kenneth Weyler, Rockingham District 14

Representative Robert Wherry, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Clayton Wood, Merrimack District 13

