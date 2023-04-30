Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announcing New Hampshire Leadership Team

Mar-a-Lago, FL — Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the initial members of his New Hampshire Leadership Team. This groundswell of support includes over 50 members of the legislature, a full 25% of Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Polling continues to show President Trump’s dominant lead in the Granite State, with voters overwhelmingly longing for America’s booming economy, secure border, and energy independence during the Trump Administration.
President Trump secured decisive victories in the 2016 and 2020 New Hampshire Republican primaries and once again is positioned to crush any competition in the First-in-the-Nation primary.
New Hampshire Leadership Team:
The Honorable Bruce Breton
The Honorable Lou Gargiulo
Representative Kimberly Abare, Hillsborough District 1
Representative Louise Andrus, Merrimack District 5
Representative Glenn Bailey, Strafford District 2
Representative Harry Bean, Belknap District 6
Representative Jacob Brouillard, Rockingham District 1
Representative Claudine Burnham, Strafford District 2
Representative Tim Cahill, Rockingham District 4
Representative Jose Cambrils, Merrimack District 4
Representative Brian Cole, Hillsborough District 26
Representative Debra DeSimone, Rockingham District 18
Representative Ron Dunn, Rockingham District 16
Representative Tracy Emerick, Rockingham District 29
Representative Keith Erf, Hillsborough District 28
Representative Larry Gagne, Hillsborough District 16
Representative Ted Gorski, Hillsborough District 2
Representative Gerald Griffin, Hillsborough District 42
Representative Tina Harley, Rockingham District 30
Representative Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Belknap District 3
Representative Gregory Hill, Merrimack District 2
Representative Thomas Kaczynski, Strafford District 5
Representative Diane Kelley, Hillsborough District 32
Representative Stephen Kennedy, Hillsborough District 13
Representative Aboul Khan, Rockingham District 30
Representative John Leavitt, Merrimack District 10
Representative Nikki McCarter, Belknap District 8
Representative Valerie McDonnell, Rockingham District 25
Representative Charles Melvin, Rockingham District 20
Representative Dane Nagel, Belknap District 6
Representative Kristine Perez, Rockingham District 16
Representative Joseph Pitre, Strafford District 1
Representative Tom Ploszaj, Belknap District 1
Representative John Potucek, Rockingham District 13
Representative Kevin Pratt, Rockingham District 4
Representative Arlene Quaratiello, Rockingham District 18
Representative Andrew Renzullo, Hillsborough District 13
Representative Jennifer Rhodes, Cheshire District 17
Representative Terry Roy, Rockingham District 31
Representative John Sellers, Grafton District 18
Representative Vanessa Sheehan, Hillsborough District 43
Representative Lisa Smart, Belknap District 2
Representative James Spillane, Rockingham District 2
Representative Jonathan Stone, Sullivan District 8
Representative James Summers, Rockingham District 20
Representative Jeffrey Tenczar, Hillsborough District 1
Representative Paul Terry, Belknap District 7
Representative Dick Thackston, Cheshire District 12
Representative Jordan Ulery, Hillsborough District 13
Representative Lilli Walsh, Rockingham District 15
Representative Kenneth Weyler, Rockingham District 14
Representative Robert Wherry, Hillsborough District 13
Representative Clayton Wood, Merrimack District 13
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
My last pay check was $8750 just ecom working 12 hours for every week.. My neighbor have found the estimation of $15k for a long time “(t31 and she works around 20 hours for seven days…. I can not trust how direct it was once
I tried it information.. >>>>>> http://maxpay1.blogspot.com
My last pay check was $8850 just ecom working 12 hours for every week.. My neighbor have found the estimation of $15k for a long time “(t31 and she works around 20 hours for seven days…. I can not trust how direct it was once
SITE. —> https://dollaray121.blogspot.com