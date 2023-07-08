Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

Vital caselaw, of which there is much, further confirms that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) is the only statute which applies to Presidents and their records.

These cases build on the Clinton Socks case in making it clear that Presidents have complete latitude and authority when it comes to documents, as well as that the PRA has no criminal enforcement mechanism. Deranged Jack Smith knows this, but refuses to even mention the words “Presidential Records Act” in his Scam Indictment of Biden’s Political Opponent (who is leading by a lot) in the middle of a Campaign—a No, No!

The same Department of Justice that is now going after “President Trump,” just a few years ago argued on behalf of the President for a wide and complete application of the PRA in many cases, and won in front of Democrat appointed judges such as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who ruled totally in favor of the President.

These facts decisively and without question explain why the current weaponized DOJ corruptly failed to mention the PRA in their contrived indictment against me and are also just some of the key reasons why that “case” should be summarily dropped, with a strong rebuke of the extensive prosecutorial misconduct that has been committed by Merrick Garland, Deranged Jack Smith, Lisa Monaco, and many other Trump haters within the DOJ and FBI.

Thank you!

