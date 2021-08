The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, President Trump hammers Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill and calls it a disgrace. He says if Mitch McConnell was smart, which we’ve seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package.

You can read the full statement below.

The mainstream media may not report these, but we will have them all right here at The DC Patriot.

