Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the highly corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee, and how they released documents, including court findings dealing with the rigged election of 2020.

Trump says they dishonestly described it as an attempt to overturn the election.

You can read the full statement below.

The former President is calling on a full investigation into the 2020 elections from Congress.

Do you agree with him?

4.1 7 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...