Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States HAMMERING Mitch McConnell for Refusing to Censure Liz Cheney & Adam Kinzinger

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President hammers Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his RINO (Republican in Name Only) for refusing to want to censure RINO’s Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

You can read the full statement below.

For the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to say that the RNC should not censure walking Democrat sound bites, Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, is so against what Republicans are about. It’s not as bad as the two-month extension he gave the Democrats when they were ready to fold, but the censure of Cheney and Kinzinger is a good and very appropriate thing to do as it pertains to our great Republican Party!

Do you agree with Trump?

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...