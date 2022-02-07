Statements by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States HAMMERING Former CNN President Jeff Zucker

The following are multiple statements made by the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statements, the 45th President hammers former CNN President Jeff Zucker after he resigned for lying about a relationship with a subordinate.

Read the statements below from President Trump.

Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else. Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!

The former President wasn’t done yet.

Jeff Zucker is not out at CNN for “concealing a relationship” as the Fake New York Times writes on its front page headline. Zucker is happy and proud (and lucky!) that he can have a relationship. He is out because of horrible ratings down 90%, an all-time low!

Do you agree with President Trump?

