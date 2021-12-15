Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Wendy Rogers for Arizona State Senate

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President of the United States is endorsing Wendy Rogers for Arizona State Senate.

You can read the full statement below:

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is doing everything in her power to find out the truth of the 2020 Election, and to hold people accountable for Election Fraud in Arizona. Wendy is a MAGA warrior who loves our Country and listens to her constituents. She has a truly great fighting spirit, is strong on Law and Order, securing our Border, and gun rights. Wendy Rogers has my Complete and Total Endorsement for reelection to the Arizona State Senate because she FIGHTS!

