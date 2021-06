The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. In the following statement the former president endorses incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott for re-election.

It’s an odd move considering Abbott has two stiff primary challengers, including Blaze TV host, Country Music Star and Comedian Chad Prather running among others.

You can read the following statement below.

